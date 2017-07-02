Athletics' Zach Neal: Recalled from Triple-A
Neal was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Neal will assume the 25-man spot of starter Jesse Hahn, who was optioned back to Nashville to open up a rotation spot for Paul Blackburn. It's expected that Neal, who was touched up for 13 runs in 13.2 innings in five appearances with the Athletics earlier this season, will have to settle for low-leverage, long-relief work during his time with the big club.
