Athletics' Zach Neal: Sent outright to Triple-A
Neal was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Neal appeared in 24 games for Oakland last season, including six starts. He finished the season with a 4.24 major league ERA over 70 innings. While he only struck out 3.5 batters per nine innings, he posted a very strong 0.8 BB/9 walk rate.
