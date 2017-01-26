Neal was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Neal appeared in 24 games for Oakland last season, including six starts. He finished the season with a 4.24 major league ERA over 70 innings. While he only struck out 3.5 batters per nine innings, he posted a very strong 0.8 BB/9 walk rate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball