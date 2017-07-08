Neal fired a scoreless eighth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Recalled from Triple-A Nashville on July 2, Neal saw action for the first time at the big-league level since June 14. The 28-year-old right-hander was roughed up by the Nationals and Rays for 12 earned runs over 7.2 innings in two appearances during his previous stint, but he'd closed out that tenure with a pair of strong outings against the Marlins. Friday's effort represented his third scoreless appearance with the Athletics this season, and he's now lowered his ERA from 10.13 to a still-bloated but improving 7.98 over his last three trips to the mound.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast