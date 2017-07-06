The Braves released Colon on Thursday, Grant McAuley of 929 AM The Game reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment last Thursday, but the club -- unsurprisingly, considering his 8.00 ERA in 13 starts -- found no takers on the trade or waiver claim market. Atlanta remains responsible for all of his salary except the prorated portion of the league minimum contract ($535,000) of his $12.5 million if he lands with another organization. A team with a need for a reliable innings workhorse could bring him aboard as a back-end rotation arm or even in long relief. Perhaps a reunion with the Mets is in the cards.