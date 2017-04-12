Loup will serve as the Jays' primary left-hander out of the bullpen until J.P. Howell (shoulder) returns from the 10-day DL, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Howell's placement on the DL was retroactive to his last appearance on April 7, meaning he'll be eligible to return on April 18. In the meantime, Loup should have a chance to pick up a couple holds in Howell's stead. Through three games (2.2 innings), Loup has allowed one run on five hits and one walk while notching six strikeouts.