After enjoying regular usage through most of the season, Loup has logged just 4.2 innings over the team's last 17 games.

The 29-year-old left-hander was one of Toronto's best relievers through the campaign's early months, but he's seemingly fallen out of favor of late. Loup owned a 2.29 ERA at the conclusion of May, but he struggled greatly in June, posting an 8.64 ERA over 12 appearances last month.