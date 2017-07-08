After enjoying regular usage through most of the season, Loup has logged just 4.2 innings over the team's last 17 games.

The 29-year-old left-hander was one of Toronto's best relievers through the campaign's early months, but he's seemingly fallen out of favor of late. Loup owned a 2.29 ERA at the conclusion of May, but he struggled greatly in June, posting an 8.64 ERA over 12 appearances last month.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast