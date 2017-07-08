Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Seeing reduction in usage
After enjoying regular usage through most of the season, Loup has logged just 4.2 innings over the team's last 17 games.
The 29-year-old left-hander was one of Toronto's best relievers through the campaign's early months, but he's seemingly fallen out of favor of late. Loup owned a 2.29 ERA at the conclusion of May, but he struggled greatly in June, posting an 8.64 ERA over 12 appearances last month.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Makes another scoreless appearances Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Earning more opportunities•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Surrenders key homer•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Nabs win Friday against Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Narrowly avoiding major damage•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: In line for extra work•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...