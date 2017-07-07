Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Activated prior to start Friday
Sanchez (finger) was activated off the DL on Friday, prior to his start against Houston, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sanchez will make his first start since May 19 when he takes the bump against the league-leading Astros on Friday. The right-hander has made two minor-league rehab starts, and although he didn't look to be in top form, he was pain free and experienced no issues which was far more important. In a corresponding move, the team optioned Dominic Leone to Triple-A Buffalo in order to make room on the 25-man roster. The Blue Jays will likely monitor the pitch count of Sanchez, so be cautious to start the 25-year-old against the one of the best offenses in the big leagues under these circumstances.
