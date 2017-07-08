Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Blown up for eight runs Friday

Sanchez (0-2) allowed eight runs on seven hits and four walks over 1.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Astros.

Sanchez (finger) returned from the disabled list after making his last start on May 19, and he was simply dreadful while throwing just 55 pitches before proceeding to wear out the Jays bullpen by making them work for over seven innings. Before this awful start, he had a 3.33 ERA, and it's reasonable to expect that he'll be much better after getting (at least) a week off. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.