Sanchez (finger) threw 30 pitches off a mound Tuesday, incorporating all of his pitches, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

This represents a significant step forward in Sanchez's recovery -- he had previously been limited to throwing two- and four-seam fastballs on flat ground. According to the Blue Jays' coaching staff, Sanchez reported feeling good following the mound session. The next step is uncertain, but the team had previously suggested Sanchez could bypass a rehab assignment and start for the major-league club at some point later this week.