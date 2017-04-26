Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Could start Sunday
Sanchez (finger) could start Sunday against the Rays, Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sanchez threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, incorporating all of his pitches, although he did have tape around his injured finger. The plan is for him to throw on the side again Friday, this time without the protective covering, and if all goes well, he could return for the series finale against Tampa Bay. Sanchez has given up six runs on 11 hits (including three homers) with a 9:4 K:BB in two starts so far this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Completes bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Does some throwing Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Hopeful to return next week•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Has part of fingernail removed•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Visiting hand specialist•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Placed on 10-day DL with blister•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...