Sanchez (finger) could start Sunday against the Rays, Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, incorporating all of his pitches, although he did have tape around his injured finger. The plan is for him to throw on the side again Friday, this time without the protective covering, and if all goes well, he could return for the series finale against Tampa Bay. Sanchez has given up six runs on 11 hits (including three homers) with a 9:4 K:BB in two starts so far this season.