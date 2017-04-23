Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Does some throwing Saturday
Sanchez (finger) was able to throw from 90 feet Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
The Blue Jays limited Sanchez to throwing nothing but two- and four-seam fastballs during the session, marking the first time he was able to work out since undergoing a procedure April 17 to have part of the nail on his right middle finger removed. Sanchez hasn't been ruled out from rejoining the rotation Thursday against the Cardinals, but because he's yet to throw any breaking balls, the Blue Jays could push him back a little bit.
