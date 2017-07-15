Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Earns first win of 2017
Sanchez (1-2) pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out four Tigers in Friday's road win.
Who would have imagined last year's Cy Young candidate would win his first game of 2017 in mid-July? That's the case for Sanchez after dealing with a disappointing first half that included three trips to the disabled list for a reoccurring finger injury. He's now got seven starts under his belt, owning a 3.94 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB through 32 innings. Owners can only hope that Friday was the beginning of a big rebound effort coming in the second half. Sanchez will head to Beantown on Wednesday to take on the Red Sox in his next start.
