Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Feels no discomfort after first rehab start

Sanchez (finger) said his hand felt great after his first rehab start Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's a good sign for Sanchez, who has been out with finger problems since May 20. The starter is on pace for one more rehab start and then a possible return to the majors, meaning he might be ready to return in time for a weekend series against the Astros before the All-Star break.