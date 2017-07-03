Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes 4.1 innings in second rehab start
Sanchez (finger) made his second rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, covering 4.1 innings and giving up three runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out four batters in the outing.
While the overall numbers weren't great for Sanchez, he sported a fastball that clocked in at 95 miles per hour and provided no indication afterward that he experienced any renewed pain in his fingers. That could put the right-hander in line to make his next start in the big leagues, but the Blue Jays will presumably wait and see how he looks in a between-start bullpen session later this week before rendering a verdict on his status. If Sanchez ends up pitching for the Blue Jays this week, he would slot in for the weekend series with the Astros, a difficult matchup that might make fantasy owners reluctant to activate him right away.
