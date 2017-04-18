Sanchez (finger) underwent a minor procedure Tuesday to remove part of one of his fingernails, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

After a visit to a hand specialist, it was determined that an operation on Sanchez's ailing finger would be the best course of action to alleviate his blister issues. There doesn't seem to be much concern that this will keep him out for an extended period of time, but a firmer timetable for his return to action should become clearer in the coming days.