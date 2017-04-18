Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Hopeful to return next week
Manager John Gibbons said they are hopeful Sanchez (finger) will be able to return sometime next week, Mike Wilner of 590 The Fan reports.
Sanchez underwent a minor procedure to remove part of one of his fingernails Tuesday, though the Blue Jays remain optimistic that he won't be sidelined for an extended period of time. The Blue Jays are hoping he will be ready for the upcoming series against the Cardinals on April 25, but the series against Tampa Bay on April 28 remains a more realistic return date. He's set to resume throwing in the next couple of days, so a firmer timetable should be set based on how his finger responds.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Has part of fingernail removed•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Visiting hand specialist•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Placed on 10-day DL with blister•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Serves up three homers in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Deals seven frames in 2017 debut•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...