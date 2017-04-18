Manager John Gibbons said they are hopeful Sanchez (finger) will be able to return sometime next week, Mike Wilner of 590 The Fan reports.

Sanchez underwent a minor procedure to remove part of one of his fingernails Tuesday, though the Blue Jays remain optimistic that he won't be sidelined for an extended period of time. The Blue Jays are hoping he will be ready for the upcoming series against the Cardinals on April 25, but the series against Tampa Bay on April 28 remains a more realistic return date. He's set to resume throwing in the next couple of days, so a firmer timetable should be set based on how his finger responds.