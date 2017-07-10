Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Named Friday's starter
Sanchez will start the first game back from the All-Star break on Friday in Detroit, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.
Sanchez was hammered Friday in his return from a finger injury that landed him on the DL for the third time this season. The break should allow him to come out more refined Friday against a mediocre Tiger offense.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Blown up for eight runs Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Activated prior to start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tentatively lined up for Friday start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Will make next start for big club•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes 4.1 innings in second rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Feels no discomfort after first rehab start•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...