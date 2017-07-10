Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Named Friday's starter

Sanchez will start the first game back from the All-Star break on Friday in Detroit, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

Sanchez was hammered Friday in his return from a finger injury that landed him on the DL for the third time this season. The break should allow him to come out more refined Friday against a mediocre Tiger offense.

