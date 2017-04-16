Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Placed on 10-day DL with blister
Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a blister on his right middle finger, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.
After a strong start against the Rays in his season debut April 8, Sanchez was hammered by the Orioles in his second turn Friday, serving up five runs on seven hits (including three homers) in 5.1 innings. Sanchez may have struggled to command his pitches due in part to the blister, and after being examined following the start, the Blue Jays decided it was best for him to skip his next turn. The team is hopeful it will only be a short-term setback for Sanchez, but it will nonetheless put the organization's thin starting pitching depth to the test. Matt Dermody was recalled in a corresponding move to give the Blue Jays an extra bullpen arm in the short term, but it's not immediately clear who might be the top candidate to replace Sanchez the next time the Blue Jays need a fifth starter April 22 against the Angels.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Serves up three homers in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Deals seven frames in 2017 debut•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: On track to start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: To throw side session in lieu of Friday start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Status uncertain for final spring appearance•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...