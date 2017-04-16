Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a blister on his right middle finger, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

After a strong start against the Rays in his season debut April 8, Sanchez was hammered by the Orioles in his second turn Friday, serving up five runs on seven hits (including three homers) in 5.1 innings. Sanchez may have struggled to command his pitches due in part to the blister, and after being examined following the start, the Blue Jays decided it was best for him to skip his next turn. The team is hopeful it will only be a short-term setback for Sanchez, but it will nonetheless put the organization's thin starting pitching depth to the test. Matt Dermody was recalled in a corresponding move to give the Blue Jays an extra bullpen arm in the short term, but it's not immediately clear who might be the top candidate to replace Sanchez the next time the Blue Jays need a fifth starter April 22 against the Angels.