Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Rehab assignment on tap

Sanchez (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin on Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

Sanchez's finger ailment has plagued him throughout the season, taking on forms from a blister to a cracked nail. He and the club decided to allow ample time for recovery by taking an extended stay on the disabled list, and he appears to finally have it under control. There's always a risk of the issue resurfacing at a later date, but Sanchez will attempt to take another step in his recovery Monday by pitching in his first game since May. He's expected to require at least two rehab outings, potentially allowing him to return prior to the All-Star break.