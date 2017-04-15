Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Serves up three homers in loss
Sanchez (0-1) lasted 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and walked one while striking out three in Friday's loss to Baltimore.
The All-Star allowed just 15 home runs through 192 innings last year, so allowing three dingers like he did Friday is a rarity for Sanchez. However, interestingly enough, Baltimore went deep off him four times in one game last year on June 12, so it seems the O's have something on the right-hander that other teams are missing. Regression from last season's breakout performance should be expected, but by no means should this awful outing indicate a major fall is looming. Sanchez will look to rebound Thursday when the Red Sox come to town. In four starts against the men from Bean Town in 2016, the 24-year-old went 2-0 while managing an impressive .163 BAA.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Deals seven frames in 2017 debut•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: On track to start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: To throw side session in lieu of Friday start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Status uncertain for final spring appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Pops blister in spring start•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...