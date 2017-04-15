Sanchez (0-1) lasted 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and walked one while striking out three in Friday's loss to Baltimore.

The All-Star allowed just 15 home runs through 192 innings last year, so allowing three dingers like he did Friday is a rarity for Sanchez. However, interestingly enough, Baltimore went deep off him four times in one game last year on June 12, so it seems the O's have something on the right-hander that other teams are missing. Regression from last season's breakout performance should be expected, but by no means should this awful outing indicate a major fall is looming. Sanchez will look to rebound Thursday when the Red Sox come to town. In four starts against the men from Bean Town in 2016, the 24-year-old went 2-0 while managing an impressive .163 BAA.