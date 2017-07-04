Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tentatively lined up for Friday start

Sanchez (finger) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Friday's game against the Astros, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though his results (four runs on five hits and three walks in four innings) weren't impressive during his second rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Sanchez's sported a mid-90s fastball and experienced no physical issues during the start, so the Blue Jays are preparing to usher him back into the big-league rotation. It's expected that Sanchez will throw a routine pre-start bullpen session Wednesday, and if all goes well, the Blue Jays will likely formally clear him for the Friday nod. Sanchez's reentry into the rotation means that Joe Biagini will likely transition back into a bullpen role.