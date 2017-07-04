Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tentatively lined up for Friday start
Sanchez (finger) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Friday's game against the Astros, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Though his results (four runs on five hits and three walks in four innings) weren't impressive during his second rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Sanchez's sported a mid-90s fastball and experienced no physical issues during the start, so the Blue Jays are preparing to usher him back into the big-league rotation. It's expected that Sanchez will throw a routine pre-start bullpen session Wednesday, and if all goes well, the Blue Jays will likely formally clear him for the Friday nod. Sanchez's reentry into the rotation means that Joe Biagini will likely transition back into a bullpen role.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Will make next start for big club•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes 4.1 innings in second rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Feels no discomfort after first rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: To throw live BP on Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Fires first bullpen since May•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...