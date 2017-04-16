Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Visiting hand specialist
Sanchez (blister) will see a hand specialist this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.
The Blue Jays' No.2 starter landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a blister issue on the middle finger of his pitching hand. He'll head to Kansas City to see a specialist to determine a concrete course of action for his recovery. According to Zwelling, Sanchez may need to have part of his fingernail removed to alleviate the issue. More information on Sanchez's outlook figures to be made available after his visit with the hand specialist.
