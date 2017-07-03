Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Will make next start for big club
General manager Ross Atkins said Sanchez (finger) will "definitely" be back for the upcoming series against the Astros, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Sanchez was able to get through 4.1 innings during his second rehab start Sunday, and apparently the Blue Jays were content with how his finger responded as he's now set to make his next start for the big club. The 25-year-old, who hasn't pitched since May 19, owns a 3.33 ERA and 18:9 K:BB through five starts (24.1 innings) this season. He's expected to return to the rotation for a difficult matchup against the Astros over the weekend, so it may be wise to give him an opportunity to find his feet before activating him. Joe Biagini seems most likely of the Blue Jays' other starters to move out of the rotation to accommodate Sanchez's return.
