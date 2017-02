Jimenez was designated for assignment Thursday, Blue Jays broadcaster Mike Wilner reports.

With Jimenez bumped to make room for Joe Smith, non-roster invitee Jarrod Saltalamacchia appears to be a near lock to break camp as the backup to Russell Martin. Juan Graterol is the only other catcher currently on the 40-man roster (besides Martin). Jimenez, a .245/.292/.355 career hitter at the Triple-A level, will be subjected to waivers.