Jimenez will enter camp as the team's backup catcher, MLB.com reports.

Jimenez was drafted by Toronto in 2008, and despite being 26-years-old, the backstop has never appeared in the majors. The team will need to find a way to ease the workload of veteran catcher Russell Martin, who appeared in 137 games last season, the 33-year-old's highest total since 2009. Jimenez can't get too cozy with the idea of a job in the majors, as veteran Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who recently signed a minor league deal, could also be a candidate to relieve Martin.