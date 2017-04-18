Alford, who was promoted this year to Double-A New Hampshire, is slashing .500/.590/.656 through his first 46 plate appearances with the Fisher Cats.

The Jays' No. 3 prospect is off to a blazing start in his first round of Eastern League competition. Not only does Alford lead the team in batting average and on-base percentage, but the outfielder's five steals also rank first on the roster. He's not expected to make the jump to MLB in 2017, but with a good season at New Hampshire, Alford could make a strong case for consideration on the big-league club's 25-man-roster in 2018.