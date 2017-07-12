Play

Alford (wrist) is starting a rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The outfield prospect has been out since May 24 after breaking his hamate bone, but he seems to be making good progress in his rehab. Alford will act as the designated hitter to start, with a progression to playing the outfield on tap for later in the week.

