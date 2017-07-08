Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Earns promotion to High-A
Bichette will be promoted to High-A Dunedin after playing in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game, Freelance writer John Lott reports.
The Midwest League proved to be no competition for Bichette, who slashed .384/.448/.623 over 70 games with Low-A Lansing. At 19 years old, the shortstop will garner national attention over the weekend in Miami before seeing how he matches up against Florida State League pitching.
