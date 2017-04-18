Jones, who is hitting .400/.444/.775 with four home runs and a 28.9 percent strikeout rate in 45 plate appearances for Low-A Lansing, has played five of his 11 games at second base after playing zero games at the keystone in 2016.

While Jones, 21, lacks pedigree (18th round pick in 2016), he hit 16 home runs while stealing 16 bases in 61 games in the Appalachian League last year, so there are some intriguing fantasy tools. He played the majority of his games at first base last season, and also saw time at third base, but in the changing landscape at second base where defensive flaws are more easily masked and legitimate power is often expected, Jones may have a chance to stick at the keystone, which would give his bat a much better chance of profiling. We likely won't know what kind of prospect he is until he is at an age-appropriate level, but that could happen this season if he continues to destroy lower-level pitching.