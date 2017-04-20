Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Confirmed as Saturday starter
Lawrence has been confirmed as Toronto's starter Saturday against the Angels, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.
He was the favorite to land the second spot start of the weekend, with Mat Latos getting the other, and that came to fruition. Lawrence will face Tyler Skaggs and the Halos after notching a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts in five innings (two starts) for Triple-A Buffalo. However, he has not gone more than three innings in a start this season, so he is not a good bet to go more than around five innings in this start. With J.A. Happ (elbow) expected back fairly soon, this could just be a spot start for Lawrence.
