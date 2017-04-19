Lawrence is a leading candidate to make a spot start in the Blue Jays' upcoming weekend series with the Angels, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 29-year-old struggled in his first cup of coffee with Toronto, but he's excelled enough at the Triple-A level (1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP in two starts) to warrant consideration for another shot with the big-league club. If this plan does come to fruition, Lawrence would line up to face either Tyler Skaggs or Jesse Chavez in southern California.