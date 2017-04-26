Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Stays on for Thursday's start
Lawrence will take the mound for the second game in the Blue Jays' doubleheader with the Cardinals on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Lawrence was originally scheduled to start Thursday, but Wednesday's rainout put those plans in the air. Fortunately, the Blue Jays and Cardinals are going to have a day-night doubleheader Thursday to make up the postponed game, meaning that Lawrence will take the hill as scheduled. He'll look to improve from his last start in which he gave up five runs (four earned) in 6.1 innings en route to the loss.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Confirmed as Saturday starter•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Favorite to land spot start versus Angels•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Sent back to Triple-A Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Brought up by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: First in line for call-up•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...