Lawrence will take the mound for the second game in the Blue Jays' doubleheader with the Cardinals on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

Lawrence was originally scheduled to start Thursday, but Wednesday's rainout put those plans in the air. Fortunately, the Blue Jays and Cardinals are going to have a day-night doubleheader Thursday to make up the postponed game, meaning that Lawrence will take the hill as scheduled. He'll look to improve from his last start in which he gave up five runs (four earned) in 6.1 innings en route to the loss.