Valdez is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Astros, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Francisco Liriano was recently traded to Houston, providing an opportunity for Valdez to stick in the Blue Jays' starting rotation for the time being. He was lit up for seven runs (six earned) in two innings during his last outing, so it could be a good chance to stack Houston hitters against him.

