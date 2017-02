Girodo was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Thursday, Blue Jays radio broadcaster Mike Wilner reports.

The move clears room on the roster for J.P. Howell, whom the Blue Jays recently inked to a deal. The 26-year-old failed to capitalize in his limited major league opportunities last season, posting a 4.35 ERA with a 5:2 K:BB ratio across 10.1 innings.