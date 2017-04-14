Coghlan was officially called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of the Blue Jays Radio Network reports.

As anticipated, the Blue Jays will have the veteran Coghlan return to the big leagues in order to take the roster spot of Josh Donaldson (calf). It seems like the 31-year-old will fill a reserve utility role for the time being.

