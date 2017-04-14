Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Called up to big leagues
Coghlan was officially called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of the Blue Jays Radio Network reports.
As anticipated, the Blue Jays will have the veteran Coghlan return to the big leagues in order to take the roster spot of Josh Donaldson (calf). It seems like the 31-year-old will fill a reserve utility role for the time being.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Makes starting lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: On way to join Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Signs minor-league contract with Blue Jays•
-
Chris Coghlan: Let go by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Chris Coghlan: Roster decision looming•
-
Phillies' Chris Coghlan: Signs minor league contract with Phillies•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...