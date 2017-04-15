Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Makes starting lineup Saturday
Coghlan is batting seventh and playing third base for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Coghlan will make his Blue Jays' debut despite going 5-for-23 over seven games with Triple-A Buffalo to begin the year. Nonetheless, with Josh Donaldson (calf) on the DL, it appears the 31-year-old journeyman will be in line for multiple starts down the line.
