Coghlan is batting seventh and playing third base for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Coghlan will make his Blue Jays' debut despite going 5-for-23 over seven games with Triple-A Buffalo to begin the year. Nonetheless, with Josh Donaldson (calf) on the DL, it appears the 31-year-old journeyman will be in line for multiple starts down the line.

