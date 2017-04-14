Coghlan is leaving the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to join the Blue Jays, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

The lefty utility bat had an opt-out clause in his contract at the end of April that he could've exercised if he didn't see the big-league roster. More importantly, however, his presence looks like it'll come in place of Josh Donaldson (calf), who's expected to be placed on the disabled list Friday. Coghlan may piece together at-bats at several locations to fill in during his absence, though fantasy interest will chiefly come from AL-only players.