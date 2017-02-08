Smith will spend spring training competing with a stable of arms for one of just two openings in the team's bullpen, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

To call Smith the underdog in this race would be an understatement, as the 28-year-old right-hander will be the only one in the group without MLB experience. In 2016, Smith saved a career-high 15 games while posting a 1.93 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 60.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. Even if he survives camp, Smith won't hold much fantasy value as he'd be limited to low-leverage situations.