Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

The 28-year-old made one outing during his brief stint with the big league club, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning against the Orioles on Tuesday. Smith will now head back to Triple-A, where he has a 3.93 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP over 18.1 innings this season. The Blue Jays brought up Glenn Sparkman in a corresponding move Thursday.