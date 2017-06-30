Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Heading back to minors
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
The 28-year-old made one outing during his brief stint with the big league club, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning against the Orioles on Tuesday. Smith will now head back to Triple-A, where he has a 3.93 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP over 18.1 innings this season. The Blue Jays brought up Glenn Sparkman in a corresponding move Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Back from DL, sets sights on MLB•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Fully recovered from knee surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: In race for final bullpen spot•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...