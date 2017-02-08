Smith will spend spring training competing with a stable of arms for one of just two openings in the team's bullpen, MLB.com reports.

To call Smith the underdog in this race would be an understatement, as the 28-year-old right-hander will be the only one in the group without MLB experience. In 2016, Smith saved a career-high 15 games while posting a 1.93 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 60.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. Even if he survives camp, Smith won't hold much fantasy value as he'd be limited to low-leverage situations.