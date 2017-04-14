Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Lands on minor-league DL
Smith was placed on the 7-day DL for Triple-A Buffalo with an elbow ailment, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The injury is a huge setback at the worst time for Smith. The right-hander had a successful year in 2016 at Double-A New Hampshire where he posted a 1.89 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 76 strikeouts over 57 innings. He was a candidate to make the Opening Day roster as a reliever and appeared destined to make his MLB debut at some point this year. Unfortunately for Smith, those plans appear to be on hold until further notice.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...