Smith was placed on the 7-day DL for Triple-A Buffalo with an elbow ailment, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The injury is a huge setback at the worst time for Smith. The right-hander had a successful year in 2016 at Double-A New Hampshire where he posted a 1.89 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 76 strikeouts over 57 innings. He was a candidate to make the Opening Day roster as a reliever and appeared destined to make his MLB debut at some point this year. Unfortunately for Smith, those plans appear to be on hold until further notice.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories