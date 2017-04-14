Smith was placed on the 7-day DL for Triple-A Buffalo with an elbow ailment, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The injury is a huge setback at the worst time for Smith. The right-hander had a successful year in 2016 at Double-A New Hampshire where he posted a 1.89 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 76 strikeouts over 57 innings. He was a candidate to make the Opening Day roster as a reliever and appeared destined to make his MLB debut at some point this year. Unfortunately for Smith, those plans appear to be on hold until further notice.