Smith will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

A former independent-league pitcher, Smith works with a 95 mph fastball and a useful slider. He was limited to just one appearance for Buffalo in April due to an elbow injury, but has a 3.93 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings since returning. Look for him to work primarily in low-leverage situations initially.