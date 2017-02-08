Pompey will only make the Opening Day roster if he can unseat Ezequiel Carrera or Melvin Upton for regular playing time, MLB.com reports.

The organization is most concerned with getting Pompey a large number of at-bats, rather than rushing the 24-year-old into major league action -- like they did in 2015 when Pompey hit a meager .223/.291/.372 over 94 at-bats in 34 games. That said, it's likely the speedy outfielder will begin 2017 back at Triple-A Buffalo where he hit .270/.349/.353 in 337 at-bats while swiping 18 bags last season. Regardless of where Pompey begins the year, the consensus is that he's not far from making an impact at the major league level. If not already owned, Pompey should be a top target in dynasty formats.