Pompey (concussion) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet reports.

Pompey opened the year on the disabled list with a concussion that he suffered in the World Baseball Classic. Moving him to the 60-day DL made room for Leonel Campos on the 40-man roster. Once healthy, Pompey is expected to be an outfield reserve option.

