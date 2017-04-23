Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Pompey (concussion) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet reports.
Pompey opened the year on the disabled list with a concussion that he suffered in the World Baseball Classic. Moving him to the 60-day DL made room for Leonel Campos on the 40-man roster. Once healthy, Pompey is expected to be an outfield reserve option.
