Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Blows second game of season
Barnes allowed one run off two hits while striking out one opposing batter over 1.2 innings of work during Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Barnes was sailing right along in the eighth inning when J.D. Martinez took him yard to tie the game up at five apiece. The right-hander has been one of the best relievers in the Toronto bullpen recently, only allowing a run in one outing during his previous 16 appearances before Sunday's game. He has also been a solid strikeout pitcher, tallying a mark of 10.4 K/9 throughout the course of this season. Barnes will continue to earn spots in high-leverage situations, but his mistake against Martinez eventually led to a Blue Jays loss during the series finale.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Delivers in campaign's first half•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Taking on high-leverage role•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Vital part of Toronto's bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Growing into big-league role•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Will serve as 26th man Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...