Barnes allowed one run off two hits while striking out one opposing batter over 1.2 innings of work during Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Barnes was sailing right along in the eighth inning when J.D. Martinez took him yard to tie the game up at five apiece. The right-hander has been one of the best relievers in the Toronto bullpen recently, only allowing a run in one outing during his previous 16 appearances before Sunday's game. He has also been a solid strikeout pitcher, tallying a mark of 10.4 K/9 throughout the course of this season. Barnes will continue to earn spots in high-leverage situations, but his mistake against Martinez eventually led to a Blue Jays loss during the series finale.