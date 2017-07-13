Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Delivers in campaign's first half
Barnes made 32 first-half appearances, posting an impressive 2.31 ERA and 0.90 WHIP while notching 45 strikeouts over 29 innings.
Barnes stepped up with a strong pre-All-Star performance while the Jays' bullpen was in flux. The sophomore has held opponents scoreless in 14 of his last 15 outings while tallying a least one strikeout in all but three of those contests. Barnes will continue to see plenty of high-leverage opportunities during the second half.
