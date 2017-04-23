Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Heads back to Triple-A
Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet reports.
Although he didn't pitch much, Barnes was solid during his limited time with the big club. He pitched 3.2 scoreless innings over three games and allowed just one hit and one walk. In a corresponding move, Leonel Campos was recalled from Buffalo.
