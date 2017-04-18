Barnes was called up by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Mike Wilner of 590 The Fan reports.

Barnes was added to the big league roster to take the place of Matt Dermody, who was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday after struggling in his only appearance (five runs through 0.1 innings). The 27-year-old spent some time with the Blue Jays in 2016, posting a 3.95 ERA through 13.2 innings (12 appearances). It seems likely Toronto will continue to use Barnes out of the bullpen, where he has primarily served in the past, so look for the Blue Jays to recall a starter from Triple-A to fill in for Aaron Sanchez when Toronto needs a fifth starter April 22 against the Angels.