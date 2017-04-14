Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Dives into Triple-A disabled list
Ceciliani was placed on the 7-day DL for Triple-A Buffalo after suffering an injury while making a diving catch, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Injuries are no stranger to Ceciliani, who missed a chunk of time at the beginning of the last season, too. He was able to bounce back with an .764 OPS and 10 home runs in the minors to earn himself a baker's dozen of games with the Jays. Ceciliani's latest ailment doesn't bode well for the outfielder's chances of cracking the big-league roster before summer rolls around -- which was a strong possibility before hitting the minor-league DL.
