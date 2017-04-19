Ceciliani was activated from the 7-day DL and returned to Triple-A Buffalo's lineup on Tuesday.

The outfielder went 1-for-3 with a walk and one run scored in his return to the Bisons' lineup. Ceciliani will need to dirty up his cleats and log some at-bats before the Jays consider him for a call up. However, the 26-year-old is expected to bounce between levels as the 2017 season rolls along.

